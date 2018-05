Drilling at the proposed expansion of the Ngāwhā Geothermal Power Station in Northland is set to continue this month.

The drilling, being conducted by Iceland Drilling will bring the $176 million project closer to Top Energy's aim to double the existing geothermal station's 25 megawatts capacity.

A Top Energy spokesperson said that the exact date for the commencement of drilling in the region will be confirmed at a later date.