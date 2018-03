Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei has today announced a deal with nib New Zealand to provide free universal private health insurance for all members of the hapū.

The agreement will give all New Zealand-based members of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei base cover for surgical and medical hospitalisation.

It also covers some day-to-day health costs like GP visits, dental, physiotherapy and optical costs.