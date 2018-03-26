Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei negotiate rent on 20 hectares in CBD

An Auckland hapū will negotiate ground rents this year on a 20-hectare block in the CBD, a move that could potentially net them millions of dollars.

The Auckland CBD is worth big money when it comes to property and local tribe Ngāti Whātua is getting amongst it.

After signing the Treaty in 1840, Ngāti Whātua were basically left landless, except for a quarter of an acre for an urupa at Ōkahu Bay.

But they've worked their way to landlord status, growing their asset base to over $900mil.

