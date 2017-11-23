Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei to host America’s Cup 2021

Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei have thrown their support behind the Auckland Council’s decision to base the 2021 America’s Cup at Wynyard Basin.

Auckland Council voted 19 to 1 for the Wynyard Basin cluster as the preferred location.

Director of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei Trust, Renata Blair, spoke to Kawekōrero Reporters and said the iwi's first preference was Captain Cooks Wharf.

“We are wanting to move the port and get rid of all the cars that are currently on Captain Cooks Wharf and on the waterfront,” said Blair.

“And for us to take our true place as Hau Kainga on our harbour.”

But Blair said the Trust met with Mayor Phil Goff who preferred Wynyard Basin because it is a cheaper option and it will make less of an impact on the environment.

“We’re a kind of happy he’s come to this decision,” said Blair.

“We’ll support his decision provided that there’s minimal impact on the environment and the taku tai moana.”

Blair said Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrākei will play a key role in advising on any Māori designs that may adorn the development at Wynyard Basin as well as provide tikanga Māori advice to the event organisers in 2021.