A Supreme Court case begins today where iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei will put a case forward that tikanga and culture are being diminished by government decision-making.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei believes the Crown has ignored the role of hapū as mana whenua in central Auckland and that this should have been a consideration when they developed the Marutūahu Collective settlement deals.

