Ngāti Whare to benefit from funds

Ngāti Whare have been given $5.8mil by the government to grow at least $7.5mil native tree within 10 years. The announcement was made by Regional Economic Development Minister Shane Jones at the Minginui nursery.

The funding that will help boost the economy arm of Ngāti Whare.

Chairman of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whare, Bronco Carson says, “It's just huge in terms of our tamariki, our iwi. I still find it hard to come to terms with it right now you know it will take a while for it to skin in, in terms of the benefits that will come out of this.”

Over three years $5.8mil from the government's $3bil Provincial Growth Fund will be invested into the nursery.

The funds will go towards employing and training people with the plan of expanding the operation.

Jones says, “we have facilitated a new pathway with the aim of spending these funds to help the well-being of the people and land. Should there be any criticism from anyone- I don't want to hear it.”

The nursery is situated next to the township of Minginui and the families that call this place home will now be at the forefront of a native tree industry.

Local school student Hinauri August says that “it's a big opportunity for our little village to have and it's something new to our village and to the people that live here."

The nursery currently employs nine people but staff numbers are expected to increase to ninety.