Ngāti Wai promotes maintaining language and culture

Maintaining the quality of leaders and speakers on its many marae is the focus of a new initiative launched this weekend called Te Kupenga Reo o Ngāti Wai.

Its key focus is to maintain language, customs and traditional knowledge of the Ngāti Wai people.

It's an initiative that's been in planning for some time but this weekend Te Kupenga Reo o Ngāti Wai has begun.

Aperahama Edwards says, “With the language very much alive in Ngāti Wai, we are keen to maintain and foster it and hence we are turning to learning on a regular basis with the majority of our marae. Essentially we are keen to maintain a high standard amongst our leaders.”

It's a real net that's been taken to all marae in the Ngāti Wai tribal region to gather the ideas of the hundreds and today the initiative has begun.

Taipari Munroe says “Marae and meeting houses like this one are wasted if Māori is not being spoken here because Māori is the language on the marae. Hence Ngāti Wai have begun this initiative Te Kupenga Reo to ensure that we hold and maintain the language, the associated customs and information pertaining to Ngāti Wai.”

As per the saying that the native tongue is the very essence of Māori authority with the people of Ngāti Wai passionate about maintaining their identity into the future.

Aperahama Edwards says, “Each clan and tribe have their own traditions to maintain. If not then the very essence of those people is lost and Ngāti Wai are very aware of this and we are totally passionate about ensuring we maintain our Ngāti Wai identity.”