Ngāti Tūwharetoa agrees to better future for tamariki

Ngāti Tūwharetoa has teamed up with a number of government agencies known as the Taupo Collective to provide better support for Māori children.

The partnership is a commitment between the iwi and the agencies involved to strategise and share information effectively to ensure the right support systems are available for all tamariki in the region.

Te Ariki Tā Tumu Te Heuheu led the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the Taupo Collective, which signals a commitment between the iwi and Oranga Tamariki, Police, Ministry of Justice, Department of Corrections, Ministry of Education, Te Puni Kōkiri and other authorities.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony in Tūrangi by the Ngāti Tūwharetoa chief, Tumu Te Heuheu, and Grainne Moss who is the CE of Oranga Tamariki as well as other supporting agencies.

At the gathering Tā Tumu Te Heuheu said, “In order to ensure a better future for our tamariki mokopuna we need to do everything we can together to make this a reality”.

Oranga Tamariki CE Grainne Moss says, “Tamariki Māori are over-represented in our care and we are committed to ensuring we build relationships with iwi and engage with all Māori communities to ensure we take the right steps to ensuring we provide tamariki and their whānau with the right support so they can flourish and thrive in safe loving environments”.

Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board Chair, Topia Rameka believes it’s a priority to work with agencies who are interested in investing in the future of their tamariki and mokopuna.

“We want to do everything we can as an iwi to give our tamariki and mokopuna the future they deserve. Working together with any agency or any rōpū that wants to achieve the same goal is a priority for us”.

Leanne Morehu, Chair of Taupō Collective says, “This is the rohe of Ngāti Tūwharetoa and they as mana whenua should be involved in strategies helping our tamariki, they have always wanted to be a part of improving outcomes for tamariki Māori particularly in line with Te Kapua Whakapipi – the iwi strategic plan.This partnership will see that goal come to fruition.”.

To celebrate the new partnership Oranga Tamariki and Ngāti Tūwharetoa opened up a Kaupapa Māori Transition Whare to support tamariki transitioning back into whanau care to feel connected to their cultural identity and to empower their connections with their whanau, iwi, and hapū.

The Taupo based Kaupapa Maori Transition Whare can accommodate six young people at a time and is the third to be opened in the region.