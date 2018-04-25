Ngāti Toa remember soldiers, children raised in war

At Takapūwāhia Marae in Porirua, the local iwi Ngāti Toa came together to remember the 40 soldiers from the region who fought overseas in WWI and WWII.

The local tamariki performed a play at the marae in remembrance of the soldiers, called Fields of the Poppies, dedicated to the children raised in war.

Local kaumātua Lily Parai Nicholls says, as well as passing on the stories to the next generation, it was about remembering the children as well as the soldiers, nurses and the widows who all played a part in that era.