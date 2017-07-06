Ngāti Tamaoho bill passes first reading in Parliament

The first reading of the Ngāti Tamaoho Claims Settlement Bill was held in Parliament today.

Members of Parliament sat through an extended session this morning to pass the bill.

The Bill has been referred to the Māori Affairs Committee.

According to Finlayson, “Today is a significant milestone for Ngāti Tamaoho and I acknowledge all those who have worked on this settlement over many years.

“This Bill acknowledges the past wrongs of the Crown and provides important redress which recognises the spiritual connection between the iwi and their environment.”

Financial and commercial redress of $10.3 million and a cultural revitalisation fund of $590,000 are expected in the settlement.

Also passed through their second readings today were the Rangitāne Tū Mai Rā (Wairarapa Tāmaki nui-ā-Rua) Claims Settlement Bill and the Ngāti Pūkenga Claims Settlement Bill.

“The broad cross-party support for these Bills recognises the importance of settling historical Treaty grievances in a full and final fashion,” Finlayson said.

“Today the people of these iwi are one step closer to enjoying the benefits of settlement.”

Ngāti Tamaoho received an apology from the Crown for the loss of land and harm they experienced during the land confiscations. Ngāti Tamaoho signed its Deed of Settlement in April this year at Mangatangi Marae. For more information, read here. http://www.maoritelevision.com/news/regional/ngati-tamaoho-receive-apolo...