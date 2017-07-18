Ngāti Raukawa rapper prepares to launch bilingual album

A dream come true for a young Māori rapper. Rei McDougall's album 'A Place To Stand' will launch in both languages, Māori and English.

He’s a bartender turned rap artist.

McDougall says, "Hip-hop has always been a voice for the voiceless, it's been a voice for the minority, a voice for people who want change.”

He tested his music on his Ngati Raukawa family.

“I started when I was 13-years-old. I wrote this little EP for my whānau for xmas, I wrote about four or five songs and chucked it on a CD and gave it to a whānau for Christmas present.”

The album is called ‘A place to stand.’

“I'm proud to be from New Zealand, I’m proud to be from Wellington, I'm proud of my whakapapa, I'm proud of my Pākehā whakapapa, my Māori whakapapa, Ngāti Raukawa.”

His song writing ability comes easy.

“I don't really think about it writing songs, if it fits than it fits. Sometimes it's easier to say one thing in Māori than it is in English.”

'A place to stand' will be launched in Auckland next week.