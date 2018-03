Waiouru tribe Ngāti Rangi's deed of settlement for Treaty of Waitangi claims is to be signed this weekend.

The settlement includes a bed of Lake Rotokura which lies at the foot of Mount Ruapehu, more say in the health of their river Whangaehu and around $17 million.

That money can be used to buy back land in Karioi Forest. Defence Force land near Waiouru is also to be returned to the iwi.