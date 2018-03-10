Ngāti Rangi Deed of Settlement marks new beginnings

The signing of the Deed of Settlement between Ngāti Rangi and the Crown took place on Raketepauma Marae, Waiouru today. The signing marks the culmination of years of work for the iwi and the first official signing for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister, Andrew Little.

Lead negotiator for Ngāti Rangi, Che Wilson says that “despite the distrust when we hear the apology it will mark a new beginning, a new pathway.”

Ngāti Rangi began direct negotiation with the Crown in 2015. Today they receive $17 million in cash and assets, cultural redress covering lands significant to them as well as the apology on behalf of the Crown. Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Minister Andrew Little says “these are amazing and very spiritual events because they draw on 178 years on hurt and being let down and to represent the Crown and come and say we are ready now to put right what we have down wrong and to get a focus of the future that we can build that relationship that was truly contemplated by Te Tiriti.”

What's not in this deed of settlement is the redress over the Tongariro National Park, which will be negotiated separately with the Crown, Ngāti Rangi, other iwi and hapū. Raana Mareikura, elder of Ngāti Rangi says “my thoughts are with those who began this journey.”

Celebrations from this signing continue on for Ngāti Rangi when they hold the Ruapehu Whānau festival at Te Pae Tata in Ohakune tomorrow.