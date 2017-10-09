Ngāti Pōneke stalwart Vera Morgan QSM passes away

A queen bee of the Ngāti Poneke Young Māori Club has passed away, just a few short months after her centenary celebrations. Hailing from Hokianga, Vera Morgan QSM was known as a strong advocate for Māoridom.

Staunch, resolute, direct and a champion for Māori rights and values.

Vera Morgan told Te Kāea "Walk the talk. You don't just talk and do nothing, which a lot of people did. They had plenty to say but no action. I say no action, shut up."

Vera Morgan, known fondly as Aunty Vera, passed away yesterday.

She celebrated her centenary in May with a skydive and high tea with long-time Ngāti Pōneke fellows, who spoke of her in admiration.

Ngāti Pōneke member and friend Laura Taiapa told Te Kāea, "That's a great treasure she gave to us all, to look after [others], you know that's always been the motto of Ngāti Pōneke you look after the young ones, but she carried it on in that way."

Born and raised in Hokianga Vera left the North for Wellington at age 18 years where she joined the Ngāti Pōneke Young Māori Club. In 1978 she received a Queen's Service Medal and in 1998 she became a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

At Vera’s birthday, Neville Baker talked about her energy and style. "[She] had the attitude and was able to tell people what to do and they listened.”

Vera will arrive at Wellington’s Pipitea Marae 10am tomorrow.

On Wednesday she will travel to Te Awhina Marae, Motueka.

* Vera Morgan celebrated her 100th birthday in May this year. Read more about her celebration here.