Ngāti Kahungunu launches funeral package

Ngāti Kahungunu has today launched a funeral package for its members through an agreement with Simplicity Bereavement Services in Hastings which is designed to reduce the burden of expensive funerals.

"The average price for a funeral throughout New Zealand at the moment starts around the $7,000 mark and goes anywhere from twelve to fifteen thousand dollars- we want to knock it down to a third of the price," says co-owner of Simplicity Bereavement Services, Noel Morris.

Kahungunu descendants who have an iwi card can access the $4,025 package, which includes a complete service from pick-up to burial.

The total cost can be paid after the funeral or through a payment option for members.

"In the end everybody dies, so this is one way to support our Ngāti Kahungunu whānau to help relieve the financial pressures and so they can get prepared for a topic that a lot of people don't really like to talk about," says Jeremy MacLeod of Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc.

The upfront price takes out the guesswork of what a funeral may cost with all the details available on the Simplicity Bereavement Services Facebook page.

"One of the most important things for us is to be transparent for all the whānau that come to us- our Kahungunu people- so they can see exactly what costs there are and they can also see the terms and conditions," says Morris.