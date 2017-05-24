Ngāti Kahu seeks to win back land through Tribunal

Northland iwi Ngāti Kahu believe they can have their land returned through binding recommendations from the Waitangi Tribunal.

Te Runanga-a-Iwi-o-Ngāti Kahu Chairperson, Margaret Mutu, spoke to Kawe Kōrero Reporters and says they have no confidence in the current Government.

Mutu says, “We are going back to the Waitangi Tribunal because they have been directed by the Court of Appeal to make binding recommendations.”

She says the rūnanga is hoping binding recommendations will see them win back 5200 hectares of the more than 200,000 hectares allegedly stolen by the Crown.

Their claim is to the cash value of $23 million.

Mutu says, “Since 1997, it's been Ngāti Kahu's dearest wish for their lands to be returned.

“That is not possible under this current Government so we've gone back to the Tribunal to ask them to direct the government to return these lands to Ngāti Kahu.

“They know that's Ngāti Kahu land so return it,” says Mutu.

She says the Tribunal has the power to make binding recommendations. So that is Ngāti Kahu's main objective.

The rūnanga is hoping to go before the Waitangi Tribunal in October.