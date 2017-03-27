Ngāti Hikairo want apology from Nanaia Mahuta and Treaty Minister

Kāwhia Mana Whenua want Treaty Negotiations Minister Chris Finlayson and Nanaia Mahuta to apologise for having a hui on their lands without involving them.

Ngāti Hikairo members attempted to block the Minister from attending a meeting with Ngāti Maniapoto negotiators in Kāwhia yesterday.

The Kāwhia mana whenua say they were never consulted about the hui.

Ngāti Hikairo youth spokesperson, Gareth Seymour, joined Kawe Kōrero Reporters to address the issue.

Seymour says when someone comes into the region they should be notified so their elders can welcome the guests.

He says there is only one road into Kāwhia and it goes through Ngāti Hikairo lands.

Seymour says that is why his relatives reacted the way they did, because Minister Finlayson and his Ngāti Maniapoto negotiators came unannounced.

He says his people let Ngāti Maniapoto know last week that it was okay to come into their region but they need to acknowledge the Mana Whenua first.