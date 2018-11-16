Ngāti Awa school celebrates 125 years

Te Kura ō Te Paroa celebrates 125 years this weekend. The school, situated just outside of Whakatāne, opened their celebrations with an official pōhiri to past students, staff, whānau and visitors.

Te Kura ō Te Paroa opened in 1893 at Otamauru in Coastlands with roll of 37 students. In 1913, the school moved to another location but closed for 10 years.

The school currently has more than 200 enrolled, some of whom will perform for guests today.

In 2013, Te Kura ō Te Paroa became a special character designation school, marking a milestone in its history.

Our reporter Mere McLean is attending the celebrations today and will have more on our Facebook page and on Te Kāea (5pm on Te Reo channel, 5.30pm Māori Television).