Six hui are being held this weekend to give Ngāpuhi descendants a chance to feedback on settlement discussions.

Representatives of Tūhoronuku Independent Mandated Authority and Te Kōtahitanga o Ngā Hapū o Ngāpuhi will be present, as well as the Treaty Negotiations Minister Andrew Little.

The first hui is tonight at Ōtangarei Marae in Whangārei.

Additional hui will be announced in Auckland, Hamilton, Wellington and Christchurch in the coming weeks.