Ngāpuhi hapū anxious before Treaty settlement vote

By Raniera Harrison
  • Northland

Hapū members of Ngāpuhi say transparency is the key to understanding their settlement process going forward.

This comes as the country's largest iwi prepare to vote on the evolved mandate settlement process that if agreed to will see Ngāpuhi enter direct negotiations with the Crown.

Ngāpuhi's Treaty settlement will be voted on by the tribe's 125,000 descendants.

"Our uncle Pita [Tipene] has stood down.  However, the same can't be said for Rudy Taylor, he's like a rock, a pole who won't move" says Haami Tohu.

Tomorrow Te Rōpū Tūhono technical advisors will meet at Te Puni Kōkiri in Whangārei to discuss and finalise "the back up/default voting option".

Hapū members say is right to discuss it in public to remain transparent.

"The world needs to pay attention because this is growing annually" says Aperahama Edwards of Ngāti Wai.

Whangārei's Terenga Parāoa Marae will host the region's voting booth tomorrow.  The mandate needs the support of 65 percent of hapū and 75 percent of Ngāpuhi voters would be needed for the model before the iwi can move into negotiations.

Some hapū members say the process may be able to serve as a lesson for the embroiled Treaty settlement, helping to provide a resolution for the biggest iwi in the country.

"There are a plethora of schools from Ngāti Wai who have come here to bond with one another" says Edwards.

Voting commences at 9:00am tomorrow morning for Ngāpuhi.

More in Northland

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective. (R)

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective. (R)

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective. (R)

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community