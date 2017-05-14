Ngāpuhi descendants call for commercial fishing ban in Hokianga Harbour

Hokianga descendants are calling for a complete ban on commercial fishing in their harbour.

Dion Akuhata, Ngāti Pākau says, "What we want do is we want to close down our Ngāpuhi waters until the fishing industry can prove to us that their methods of fishing are sustainable for future generations."

This is a result of rising concern around the dumping of fish by commercial vessels in Hokianga waters for reasons such as species or size. This practice goes against traditional and sustainable Māori fishing protocols.

Lisa Gibson, Hokianga descendant says, "We fished like conservationists we never turned around and fished the same set you only set once then you gave it a two-week rest, you left that set alone and that way the species of fish would return."

Akuhata is urging his iwi to band together to stop the commercial fishing industry from operating in Hokianga waters until the industry can prove its methods are sustainable.

He says, "At the end of the day it's very simple either we do something or we do nothing and we let it go extinct, oceans dies, we die, Hokianga people die, simple as that."



"It's important because we need to protect our kaimoana, we need to protect our fishing we need to protect it not just for us immediately that's here but for future generations, our kids our grandkids," Gibson adds.

A series of hui are anticipated to take place at 14 marae in and around Hokianga where rāhui enforcement methods will be discussed.