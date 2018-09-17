Ngāpuhi in Australia prepare for Treaty consultation

Ngāpuhi living in Australia will get their chance to be consulted on the tribes pending Treaty settlement which is being touted as the largest in settlement history.

This comes as the second round of iwi consultation kicked off in the North with debates still raging over hapū rangatiratanga and representation.

The consultation for the current settlement model is for an estimated 25,000 Ngāpuhi who live in Australia.

"We still need to make sure, how do we make that contact, how does that actually work?" says Rudy Taylor, co-chair of Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Hapū.

Little was not present at the second round of iwi consultations for the Ngāpuhi Treaty claim, where hapū members gave their thoughts on developments.

"This is something that isn't set in stone yet until an agreement is reached, then it'll be finalised" says Hōne Sadler, deputy chairman of Tūhoronuku.

Tūhoronuku and Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Hapū chairs alongside their legal representation will explain a proposal for an evolved mandate negotiation structure to those abroad, although Australian Ngāpuhi will not have formal specific representation in the final model.

"The people that have gone away, we're not blaming them for going away because they've got a better outlook. But at the end of the day, the settlement is in the whenua of Ngāpuhi, and we have to make sure that we protect it for the generations to come" says Taylor.

Little will fly to Sydney on Saturday morning for a two-day consultation tour also taking in Brisbane and Perth.

Sadler adds that "the benefits that come out of this settlement need to be for all descendants of Rāhiri, regardless of residence."

The second round of consultation will continue tomorrow with meetings scheduled for Ngāpuhi at Hamilton, Auckland and the South Island on Thursday.

"It is an evolving model that allows all of Ngāpuhi to take part" says Sadler.

The final proposition for consideration of all Ngāpuhi will be confirmed by the minister, Tūhoronuku, and Te Kotahitanga o Ngā Hapū on October 3.