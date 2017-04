Ngāi Te Rangi has filed an urgent application to the Waitangi Tribunal with concerns regarding the Hauraki Settlement.

In their claim, Wai 2616, the Tauranga-based tribe contests the rights of Hauraki iwi to their tribal area. In their application, Ngāi Te Rangi say that they, along with Ngāti Ranginui and Ngāti Pukenga, hold authority over the land, the seas and the Tauranga Harbour. The Crown and the interested parties are to expected to reply by April 13.