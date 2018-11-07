Ngai Tāmanuhiri launches Horouta waka resource

Ngāi Tāmanuhiri has worked alongside the Ministry of Education to create an educational resource, targeted at 9-11-year-old te reo Māori learners, called ‘He Putanga nō Uki’, which is a story about the discovery of the Horouta waka.

Ngāi Tāmanuhiri Chief Executive Robyn Rauna says they are delighted to have been given the opportunity to tell their story, their way.

"He Putanga nō Uki is one of those stories we were raised on. To be able to capture it as an educational resource is invaluable and it'll enhance not only our Māori kids and mokopuna, but contribute to the local history of this region."

The Ministry of Education's Raukura Chief Adviser Te Ao Māori, Dr Wayne Ngata, says working closely with Māori communities shows the extent of information held in oral history across the country.

"We are continuing to work with communities across Aotearoa to deliver new and innovative local resources for te reo Māori learners through the Te Aho Ngārahu fund. He Putanga nō Uki is the first of 80 new resources made to ensure that local NZ history and stories are a central part of all local curriculum," says Ngata.

He Putanga nō Uki was launched last Friday 2 November at Muriwai Marae in Gisborne.