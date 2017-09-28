Ngāi Taiwhakaea protest for land ownership

Descendants of Ngāi Taiwhakaea stood in protest outside the Whakatāne Golf Club to oppose the sale of a block of land.

Members of the golf club met last night to discuss the sale of sixteen hectares of land, meanwhile the hapū of Ngāi Taiwhakaea stood outside the club protesting.

The hapū say that land belongs to them and one of their graveyards is close that area. One of the descendants says the land should be returned to the hapū.

Reporter Taroi Black will be speaking to the chairman of the golf club today, he will have the full report on Te Kāea tonight.