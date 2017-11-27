Ngāi Tahu wealth grows to $1.3 billion 20 years on from settlement

By Leah Te Whata
  • South Island

Ngāi Tahu is the wealthiest iwi in New Zealand, with a net worth of $1.3 billion. Newly elected Ngāi Tahu CEO Lisa Tumahai says that corporate leadership is a strong point for the iwi but there's a need to develop leadership among the people, on the marae and in the regions.

"Some of the visions within our 2025 document that a lot of our kaumātua participated in who have passed now, in those vision statements it was about a thriving Ngai Tahu community."

In 1997 the South Island iwi was among the first to reach settlement with the Crown, since then they've turned $170mil into $1.3bil.

"I think it's an absolute celebration to be where we are if I think about our papa tupu marae and the investment that has gone into our marae over the last 20 years, the asset base of the rūnanga themselves self is at $60 million," says Tumahai.

The past financial year has been a success with the exception of Ngāi Tahu Capital which posted a net operating deficit of $9mil following a poor mānuka honey season.

Tumahai says that a particular highlight was the iwi's investment in a homeownership pilot that enabled five families to purchase their first homes.

"We've still got a lot more to do, we've still got a strong focus on the well-being of our people, housing issue, education, the demographics are not too dissimilar to the disparities that other iwi have so going forward we will have a stronger focus on the wellbeing of our people." 

Tumahai says her main priority moving forward is developing leadership on marae and in the regions.

More in South Island

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    4 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

No Video Extras found.

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community