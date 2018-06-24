Ngahiwi & Mere Tomoana receive supreme award

Ngati Kahungunu chairman Ngahiwi Tomoana and his wife Mere of 31 years have been given the Te Haaro o Te Kahu Services to Ngati Kahungunu Award at the Living Taonga Awards in Hastings.



Ngahiwi Tomoana has lead his iwi for 22 years as chairman, with his wife at his side.





"I'm very happy for my beautiful wife as she is the back bone behind all the work since way back and will still be in the future too," says Tomoana.

"Just to get Ngahiwi and Mere to accept an award that says something about who they are, I know that Ngahiwi and Mere have had many opportunities to receive honors from our Queens honors and so forth but have always turned them down," says Mike Paku.





The Living Taonga Awards is run by Te Taiwhenua o Heretaunga.



"The awards are important for our community as it gives us the opportunity to recognise those that walk amongst us who we see day to day but we don't always recognise their value to their community," says Paku.





Ngahiwi has served on multiple boards and has been instrumental in moving the business relationships of the iwi forward both nationally and internationally.





"It's about making a change within our people and the problems they face, it's about supporting them through their challenges as an iwi as a whanau, to be proud of their Maoritanga and speak the language," says Tomoana.





The award he and his wife received was the supreme award of the evening recognising their decades of dedication to Kahungunu.

