Ngā Uri a Māui performers describe their Te Mana Kuratahi journey

Not only is it an arduous road getting to the national Te Mana Kuratahi competition from afar. Performers from one of the host teams from Te Tairāwhiti spoke about the build-up to the nationals, and the experiences they have endured since the start of their campaign.
Meet Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri a Māui - their school's motto is "Ahakoa ko wai koe ka taea e koe, ahakoa nō hea koe, he uri koe nā Māui."
It's that can-do attitude that has been felt throughout every performance at the national Te Mana Kuratahi competition this week.
Te Atahuia Matahiki says she's so excited to perform because it's the first time they will be representing Te Tairāwhiti.
The group's female leader Aroha Kerekere explains that their performance is about Māui, as well as it being dedicated to their kuia, Nanny Maude.