Ngā Uri a Māui performers describe their Te Mana Kuratahi journey

Not only is it an arduous road getting to the national Te Mana Kuratahi competition from afar. Performers from one of the host teams from Te Tairāwhiti spoke about the build-up to the nationals, and the experiences they have endured since the start of their campaign.

Meet Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Ngā Uri a Māui - their school's motto is "Ahakoa ko wai koe ka taea e koe, ahakoa nō hea koe, he uri koe nā Māui."

It's that can-do attitude that has been felt throughout every performance at the national Te Mana Kuratahi competition this week.

Te Atahuia Matahiki says she's so excited to perform because it's the first time they will be representing Te Tairāwhiti.

The group's female leader Aroha Kerekere explains that their performance is about Māui, as well as it being dedicated to their kuia, Nanny Maude.

Their male leader Zion Birch says it's been difficult but they have persevered.

Performer Taimarie Matahiki spoke about the juniors being able to perform with their seniors before they venture off into wharekura or other secondary schools.

These feelings of excitement and anxiety would be shared with their peers from the other groups, and no doubt amongst the thousands of parents and supporters across Aotearoa.

The competition heads into Day Four tomorrow and finishes on Friday.