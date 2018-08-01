Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Ngā Tauira Māori host seventh annual Māori Day

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

Today the Māori student body of the University of Auckland, Ngā Tauira Māori, host the seventh annual Māori Day.

The event unites all cultures through the promotion of Māoritanga and manaakitanga, in addition to giving the crowd an opportunity to engage in the indigenous culture of Aotearoa.

The event showcases te reo, entertainment, arts and crafts and traditional kai.

There will be appearances from some of New Zealand's favourite artist such as Aaradhna, Troy Kingi, and Tribal Conexionz.

For more information visit the official Facebook page of the event.

