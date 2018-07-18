Topic: Rereātea - Midday News

Ngā Potiki a Tamapāhore Trust signs housing agreement

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Ngā Potiki a Tamapāhore Trust formally signed an agreement today with Westpac NZ that will mean more homes for Tauranga families.

The Ngā Potiki Housing Shared Equity Scheme will assist Ngā Potiki families realise their dream of homeownership.

The signing marks the culmination of over twelve months work for Ngā Potiki with their advisers to design the scheme and over eight months of negotiations with Westpac NZ to finalise the agreement.

The scheme is one of only three shared equity housing schemes in New Zealand designed to assist first time home buyers into home ownership and the property market. 

