Ngā Kupu Ora Awards celebrates Māori storytellers

Māori storytellers were honoured at Massey University's Ngā Kupu Ora Awards in Wellington last night to celebrate Māori books and journalism.

Native Affairs reporter Renee Kahukura-Iosefa claiming her second national award this year.

"For me, this is just the icing on the cake for the past ten years of doing this mahi."

Again for her exclusive story on racism through the confessions of a former mayor.

The story also helped her win Best Māori Reporting at the national mainstream Canon Awards.

“It's a huge honour not only for myself and my family but also for my Māori Television family at Native Affairs and Te Kāea.”

Māori broadcaster Wena Harawira received the lifetime achievement award named after the late Whai Ngata.

“I thought this award was meant for people who had passed away or retired. I'm still working. But I remind myself the bigger cause that this award recognises; it represents our Māori people, our Māori language and our stories. That's what it's all about.”

Former Newshub reporter Maiki Sherman picked up the award for best reo Māori coverage.