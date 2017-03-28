New Zealand's version of the school from the movie 'Fame'

Described as the "Fame" of the southern hemisphere, Wellington's Institute of Applied Creativity "Te Auaha" had its first public appearance at Saturday's CubaDupa Festival promoting the new school that's set to open early next year.

A collaboration of some of New Zealand's best creative programmes.

Performing arts lecturer Kereama Te Ua, “If you've seen the movie Fame, it’s going to be sort of like that. We will have the circus school, with the drama school, the music practitioners the dancers the performing artists, the makeup artists and the visual artists. So it’s going to be everything to do with arts is going to be in the same building.”

Te Auaha's first public appearance at CubaDupa festival in Wellington on Saturday marked an exciting occasion for the new establishment. Te Ua says the new state of the art facilities will be the first of its kind in New Zealand.

“Each of the different components with Te Auaha has a tikanga a Māori, a reo Māori or a mahi a Rēhia component to it. If were really celebrating being kiwi New Zealand in this new industry in this world then Māori culture is definitely part of New Zealand culture.”

Te Kāhui Auaha, which means 'the cluster of creativity', was the name provided by Te Ātiawa for the campus building. The campus is said to produce more than 1000 graduates each year.

“This will be the biggest in Australasia. And I think for Aotearoa it will be the biggest art school in Aotearoa.”

A world class creative campus is set to open in 2018. The $22.5mil campus is a collaboration between Whitireia New Zealand and the Wellington Institute of Technology WelTec.