Topic: Health

New Year, Same Me?

By Wepiha Te Kanawa
  • Auckland

The saying goes, "New Year, New Me".

When asked on the street ‘What is your New Year’s resolution?’ the majority of the response was to lose weight and go to the gym.

A health enthusiast says Māori are becoming more health conscious and leading active lifestyles.

Te Atihaunui a Pāpārangi’s Oscar Allan-Kettle says Social media has played a big part in creating a hype around health and fitness.

“These days’ people are able to voice their stories, voice their experiences with their weight loss or their weight gain journeys. It’s just opened a whole new world to business and stuff like that in terms of PT’s and Gyms as well so it’s definitely made it a whole lot popular.”

A ministry of health report says Kiwi adults were more physically active last year than in previous years and that number is continuing to rise.

