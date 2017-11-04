New typeface to prompt correct te reo pronunciation

A Massey University design student from Ngāi Tahu has created a typeface to help non-Māori speakers correctly pronounce the language. The project has also helped Georgia Bailey-Murdoch with her own te reo journey.

The Mārama typeface was created because of a missed opportunity to learn te reo.

Georgia Bailey-Murdoch says, "The inspiration for this project came from my grandmother, my Māori grandmother who grew up without te reo and so me and my family none of us can really speak it and sort of me understanding why this was, the colonial history behind this and my investigation into this issue."

The typeface uses visual cues and unique characters to group syllables and letters together to encourage correct pronunciation based on Māori language rules.

Georgia says, "I think at this point the project needs more feedback and some more work to get it to that next point to really be able to help people."

The Māori Language Commission's Chief Executive says the project has the potential to be further developed if that is what Georgia wants.

Ngāhiwi Apanui says, "We have funds for research that can be put towards investigating the outcomes of the project."

Mārama is the final project for Georgia's Visual Communication design degree which is part of the Exposure exhibit at the university.