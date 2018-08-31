New treat in store for Matatini

Those heading to Te Matatini next year could also be in for a treat, with a Miromoda fashion show expected to showcase at the event.

After months of hard work, 10 Māori designers showcased their newest collections at New Zealand Fashion Week last night.

After the successful show co-founder Ata Te Kanawa told Rereātea about the future projects she has planned for Miromoda’s 10 year anniversary next year.

“This is obviously our big gig but there's potential for possibly one in Wellington during Te Matatini, not in the actual venue but maybe off-site, she said.

“We're probably going to be doing some stuff with the Auckland museum for our 10th year next year so that’s all started to be talked about now.”

Designed by Mistry Ratima. Source: Rereātea

Te Kanawa says the “sheer confidence of being Māori” was celebrated on the runway last night.

Highlights of the show for her included the collection from Singapore based guest designer, Taranaki’s Tessa Bailey-Lont as well as Mistry Ratima’s collection which won 2018’s Miromoda’s supreme award.

She also says Nichola Te Kiri’s collection made the show fun.“Like she takes our culture and makes it fun and she blings it out. They look like they’d be fun to wear.”

Official Results of Miromoda 2018 designers

2018 SUPREME WINNER

Misty Ratima (Napier)



EMERGING DESIGNER WINNERS

Zannah-Rose Thornicroft and Henele Taufalele (Auckland)



AVANT-GARDE DESIGNER WINNERS – 1st equal

Misty Ratima (Napier) and Nichola Te Kiri (Hamilton)



ESTABLISHED DESIGNER WINNER

Bobby Campbell Luke (Auckland)



EMERGING DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP

Paige MacDonald (Wanganui)

Taongahuia Maxwell (Rotorua)

Te Orihau Karaitiana (Napier)



ESTABLISHED DESIGNERS RUNNERS UP