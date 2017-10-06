New social enterprise dresses people for employment

A new social enterprise in Hawke's Bay called Pursuit dresses job seekers for employment, launched by local girl Moira McGarva-Ratapu to help give people confidence when looking for a job.

Fifty-year old Deidre Tahuri took part in the launch by getting a make-over to help her pursue her goal of starting her own commercial cleaning business.

"I feel like a brand new person you know what I mean? It's something that I've never ever done.It's given me heaps of confidence I don't know if the clothing I think the whole experience has given me heaps of confidence." she says.

The social enterprise relies on donations of new and used professional clothing and works closely with the Ministry of Social Development for referrals.

"Once they've got a job interview they will be referred to us, we dress them, get their CV updated help them with job interviewing skills and dress them, so they get a full outfit, shoes handbag, jewellery dress, suits," Moira McGarva-Ratapu, director of Pursuit.

"It is original there are other models around but nobody does the male and female so we've got a lot of young people out there are not in employment or not in training who just need the confidence and given permission to be fabulous and sometimes clothes can do that," says CEO Chamber of Commerce Wayne Walford who is also now the chairman of Pursuit.

Hawke's Bay currently has the second highest unemployment rate in the country and Pursuit hopes to turn that around.

