New sculptures adorn Rotorua

Four sculptures have been added to Rotorua Lakes Council’s permanent public art collection and a further thirteen pieces are on display in the district for the next two years.



Council community arts advisor Marc Spijkerbosch says Rotorua says he is fortunate to have these pieces that will be enjoyed for generations to come.



“Art is extremely important to cities and people are realising more and more that art tells our stories. It’s about our heritage, the things we celebrate and aspire to.”



All pieces were created at the Rotorua Sculpture Symposium late last year by New Zealand’s leading artists. They formed the sculptures in public over nine days from huge blocks of Taranaki Andesite, Oamaru Limestone and Macrocarpa logs.



“The theme from the Symposium was The Energy Within, which referred to both the geothermal physical environment and our unique cultural environment. We left it up to the artists to respond to that. These pieces have a universal appeal and are quite specific to the magic that is Rotorua.”



Judges awarded local artist Trevor Nathan as the winning piece.



“The Judges had a difficult decision to pick the acquisitive award. All the artist’s work hard, crazy hours to get their artwork finished in the nine-day event.”



“The winning piece ‘Synergy’ reflects the interaction between the rural and urban environment and how we come together as a city to create the energy within our town. It is now a permanent part of the council’s public art collection.”



Fourteen pieces from the symposium have refreshed the Sulphur Lake Sculpture Trail in the Government Gardens and form ‘The Energy Within’ outdoor exhibit. The pieces will remain on public display along the trail until the next sculpture symposium late 2018.



A further three pieces were installed this week to be a permanent feature of Kuirau Park as part of the major upgrade of the Park.



The remaining thirteen pieces are available for sale at prices set by the artists, and any sold from the sculpture trail would be replaced with alternative pieces.



“We encourage local and tourists alike to come and wander along the trail. It is a wonderful asset to our city showcasing the artistic talent of New Zealand,” says Mr Spijkerbosch

The Sulphur Lake Sculpture Trail – The Energy Within information brochure is available onsite at the trail, Rotorua Arts Village.

