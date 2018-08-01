New Pharmac funding brings hope for heart sufferers

Heart condition sufferer Te Ana Kite says she’s relieved with the newly free medication which has become available.

Pharmac will fully fund rivaroxaban for those who suffer from stroke and blood clots.

“I think it's amazing because people like myself or any other people that can't really afford these prescriptions that may need to take them for the rest of their lives”, she says.

Heart conditions are the second leading cause of deaths in New Zealand. Studies have shown Māori are among the highest with an abnormal heart rate and often experience stroke at a younger age.

“For myself, I get a three-month prescription and that's approximately three bottles of different heart medication.”

Rivaroxaban is an oral anticoagulant and is expected to benefit 12,000 New Zealanders in it's first year of funding.

The NZ Medical Journal has predicted a potential 40% increase in stroke sufferers over the next decade.

Professor Alan Barber, who is a stroke neurologist, says, “A third to a quarter of strokes are due to atrial fibrillation”

“Rivaroxaban, as a blood thinner to stop the clots from forming in the fibrillating atrium.”

The brand Xarelto rivaroxaban medication is available from today.