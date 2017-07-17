New papakāinga development to provide help for whānau in Edgecumbe

A new papakāinga housing development in Edgecumbe will be used to help whānau who lost their homes in the floods in April, Māori Development Minister Te Ururoa Flavell and Building and Construction Minister Nick Smith have announced.

The development will be built at Kokohinau Marae just out of Edgecumbe and will be used for affordable housing for kaumātua. However, Ngāti Awa has chosen to initially use it to house whānau impacted by the floods.

Mr Flavell says, “This is manaakitanga at its best, we saw it during the floods when Kokohinau Marae in Te Teko and Rautahi Marae in Kawerau came to the aid of whānau who needed food and shelter after the devastating flood,” Mr Flavell says.

A total of five two-bedroom homes will be built and infrastructure support for 41 housing sites including power and water supply, sewerage and roading will be provided at the marae.

“I want to commend the start of the construction of the Pahipoto Māori Committee papakāinga development in Edgecumbe.

They have been quick to bring forward plans to respond to immediate whānau needs within their rohe.” says Dr Smith.

Construction will begin soon with support from the Whakatāne District Council and the Bay of Plenty Regional Council to expedite all planning consents as an emergency housing response.

Te Puni Kōkiri and the Ministry for Business, Innovation and Employment will split the contribution of more than $2.6 million towards the housing development.

“The Kokohinau Marae papakāinga project is a great example of what can be achieved when parties come together to collaborate.

The partnerships and networks forged between Pahipoto Māori Committee, government agencies and local authorities underpin the success of this development.” Mr Flavell says.

In addition, Te Puni Kōkiri supported the Pahipoto Māori Committee $73,600 towards the feasibility stage for providing emergency housing initially in response to the Edgecumbe floods and whānau being displaced from their homes