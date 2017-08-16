New name change for King Tuheitia

King Tuheitia has shortened his official name and added Roman numerals as a generation suffix.

In a Kiingitanga facebook page post, he explained his name is now too lengthy for legal documentation.

His full name according to the post is Pootatau Te Wherowhero Taawhiao Mahuta Te Rata Koroki Te Atairangikahu Tuheitia.

His name is now Kiingi Tuheitia Pootatau Te Wherowhero VII.

King Tuheitia says kaumātua have given their blessing, and he's satisfied the name change honours his forebearers.

Koroneihana kicks off this week and thousands of Kīngitanga faithful will converge on Tūrangawaewae Marae in Ngāruawāhia for the 11th Coronation anniversary celebrations.

