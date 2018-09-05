Topic: Politics

New Māori Party leadership imminent following Fox resignation

By Mānia Clarke
It looks like the Māori Party may be preparing itself for a return to parliament now that Marama Fox has stepped down.

Fox's resignation comes after the liquidation of her consultancy company, which owes more than $70,000 dollars.

Māori Party president Che Wilson says paying her debt is first priority for Marama.

He also acknowledges the work she has done as a politician and a hard working person for issues affecting Māori, especially abuse.

In 2014 she stood as a candidate for Te Ikaroa-Rāwhiti but was unsuccessful.  However, she was the first list MP to be appointed as a co-leader following from Tariana Turia.

During her time she was seen as an entertaining individual.  She worked hard to make a difference for Māori.

And despite being just a team of two, including her and Te Ururoa Flavell, they remained staunch in their efforts to make gains for Māori.

Unfortunately Māori turned their backs on the Māori Party.

