New Māori language resource hits Tauranga Z stations

Two new Māori language learning resources were launched in Tauranga this weekend.

The Koha Kids colouring book of Aotearoa and a Koha card game will be disrupted in the ten Z petrol outlets in the Bay of Plenty with the aim of taking it nationwide.

Tauranga will be the first to see these new Māori language resources aimed at normalizing the language.

Charlie Rahiri of Tauranga says “The benefit is that the Māori language is being spoken amount Māori, English, Chinese and who-ever it is our gift to the world.”

Census 2013 for the Māori language show that only 3.8 per cent of Tauranga's 114,000 population spoke Māori.

Tommy Wilson, co-creator of the resource believes correct pro-announce is the key, especially on place names.

“Until we can understand these places that we have been living in ‘Mai rāno’ and then we can learn to pronounce them that’s a huge stepping stone, it’s a window into the cultural.”

It’s a resource aimed at non-Māori speakers.

Koha, the group behind the project have dedicated two years creating it.

Lynette Gillies who is a Z Retailer says, “We’ve played the game ourselves so we’ve had a lot of fun with it pronouncing all the words or trying to pronounce the words and leaning a bit more about NZ.”

“People have collaboratively worked on this project, Māori and English to bring to life the places of Tauranga and the country the stories and histories,” says Rahiri.

The resources will be distributed in Z outlets.