The new Māori language album Te Kākano is out.

The new debut Māori language album Te Kākano was released today. The album features a range of young Māori vocalists who say te reo is their main motivation to create.

This new album was created from a wealth of experience in both music and Māori language.

Vocalist Pere Wihongi says, "It is fitting to say its is a seed, it is a seed that was planted by Ani-Piki and Ngātapa, it is also a seed that Te Māngai Pāho has poured out their support, and have brought on the talents of Sonz of Zion who are also No Filters Studios so that this album would have great integrity in terms of music and reo."

And all the vocalist that feature on the album are excited about their new sound.

Wihongi also says, "this compilation of songs is different to our normal because its more contemporary and its not following other genre's like pop or pop music but it encourages a more contemporary feel of Māori music."

Tōrea, written by Wihongi is about making the most of opportunities in the short time that we have, "Its encourages and reminds the listener of the short time one has to bring to reality their aspirations. Its like the Tōrea when the tide is out the Tōrea only has limited time to go and gather food for its self and when the tide comes in the Tōrea retrieves back to its den.

Reggae band Sonz of Zion make up No Filters Studios and produced the album.

Wihongi says in closing, "In all the work in done in music I know that the Sonz of Zion are right behind Māori music and are passionate about the Māori music industry."

The entire album is out now on Spotify and Itunes, the quad believes in the potential this album has in terms of trending waiata Māori and normalising it in mainstream settings.

