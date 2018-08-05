Topics: Water, Water

New Māori group to engage on freshwater issues

By Mere McLean
  • Waikato/Bay of Plenty

Maanu Paul, chair of the Mātaatua rohe of the Māori Council, is critical of the Government's direction on the future of water rights. Environment Minister, David Parker, hopes to set up a new advisory group on freshwater called the Māori Freshwater Forum.

Maanu Paul says freshwater is a taonga of huge significance for us all. And he's critical of the Government's decision to set up a new advisory body for freshwater.

“Personally, the Government has hijacked our scheme and have said that they have the authority to say which Māori can stand. My answer to that is no, they don't have the authority we do”.

The Minister of Environment wants to engage with Māori over freshwater in a new forum. According to the Minister, part of the role of the group 'Kāhui Wai Māori' is to provide advice to him and his government, but for how far that advice will go remains to be seen. 

Paul says, “That group will have no teeth. I believe that group will actually have no power because the government says who can be in it”. 

But, according to the Te Arawa Lakes Trust Chairman Sir Toby Curtis, this new group is a good step towards finding common ground with the Crown.

“We want to sit beside the regional councils, they have been given the right to allocate water rights and only them have this right”.

The Minister is seeking applicants with backgrounds including Iwi / hapū and pan-Māori organisations, natural resource planning, mātauranga Māori and science.

“We, as in Māori and hapū, have our own people. Like we have said to the Tribunal, establish our own committee that communicates with the government on how the policies and laws are set down for freshwater,” says Paul.

Sir Toby warns the issue pertaining to Māori ownership of water will not be solved overnight.

“We have more of a connection to water than anyone”.

Nominations open for the group on 20th August.

Related stories: Water, Water

Latest Te Kāea Episodes View all Episodes »

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    9 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    8 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    7 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    6 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    5 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    3 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    2 days left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    1 day left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced

  • Te Kāea

    Presenters Piripi Taylor, Rahia Timutimu and the experienced team of reporters bring you the daily news, featuring local, national and international stories from a Māori perspective.

    Last chance
    22 hours left to watch…
    • Te Reo:Advanced
Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community