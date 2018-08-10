New Māori District Court Judge appointed

Crown prosecutor Tiniraka Victoria Clark has been appointed as a District Court Judge with a jury warrant.

The Tainui descendant was sworn in at a ceremony held at her marae, Te Kotahitanga Marae, in Port Waikato this morning.

Judge Clark was admitted to the bar in 1994 after graduating from Waikato University and has been a Crown prosecutor with Almao Douch in Hamilton since 2004 where she prosecuted a number of jury trials in the District Court and High Court.

She has over 20 years of legal experience and will be based in Manukau, South Auckland.