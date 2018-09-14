New Maimoa music video a hit

A music video released by Maimoa Music today is becoming a hit on social media after being posted on Facebook.

The video for their latest song Kawea has already received 17,000 views and more than 600 shares since it was posted four hours ago.

One Facebook user Kelly Marie commented on the video, “Ka rawe Nga wahine ma!!! Tino ataahua mahi waiata nei!! This is incredible - and so beautiful...proud day to be Māori”

Charles Rask wrote, “Maimoa Music you did it again!!!! My 5-year-old loves this song. She sings it every time daddy has it on repeat. Love this song and really love the video.”

The song reflects on issues affecting Māori while encouraging rangatahi to take up new challenges.

It is performed by the wāhine of the group and one other member Pere Wihongi.

“There are so many men out there that carry those feminine aspects", says Wihongi.

“I want to inspire and ensure they believe in themselves.”

Maimoa member Awatea Wihongi says, “We're not only featuring women but those who think much like us and you don't have to be born as women but have a strong understanding.”

Throughout the video a fusion of different cultures are also portrayed through different backup dancers.