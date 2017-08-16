New location for TKKM o Te Wānanga Whare Tāpere o Takitimu

A new site has been purchased for Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Te Wānanga Whare Tāpere o Takitimu in Hastings, Education Minister Nikki Kaye and Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe announced today.

Education Minister Nikki Kaye says, “I’m delighted to announce that the Ministry of Education has purchased 90-120 Bennett Road in Waipatu, Hastings, to provide a long-term home for the kura.

“This is a great outcome for both the kura and the community. The site provides plenty of room for future growth and development, and its location will enable the kura to build on its local cultural connections.

“I’d like to acknowledge the patience of teachers, students and whānau who have had to wait for a new site to be identified, after an earlier site earmarked for the kura was ruled out on environmental grounds.

“Student safety and wellbeing is always paramount, and the Ministry must be guided by due process to ensure sites chosen for education purposes meet required standards.”

Associate Education Minister Tim Macindoe says around $12 million will be invested in the land purchase, design and construction of facilities for the new kura.

Mr Macindoe says, “It’s estimated that designation could be confirmed early in 2018. In the meantime, the Ministry will progress a master plan for the new kura and prepare for the capital works project.”