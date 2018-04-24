Topics: Matariki, Rereātea - Midday News

New host for 2018 Matariki festival

By Online News - Rereātea
  • Auckland

Te Kawerau a Maki iwi takes on the hosting of this year's Matariki Festival. 

The West Auckland iwi will host Matariki Festival 2018 in partnership with Auckland Council and open festivities on 30 June with an evocative dawn karakia at the Arataki Visitor Centre, located in the heart of Te Waonui a Tiriwa (Waitākere Ranges).

Te Kawerau a Maki are the third mana whenua iwi to host the festival and will be handed the honour by their predecessor, Ngāti Manuhiri, at a Tuku Mauri (spiritual handover) in mid-June.
 

Related stories: Matariki, Rereātea - Midday News

Most PopularTop Topics
Editor's PicksVideo Extras

FOLLOW US:

STAY UP TO DATE!

Get our top stories delivered to your inbox by joining Māori Television's email newsletter community