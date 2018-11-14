New govt unit announced for Māori housing

Housing and Urban Development Minister Phil Twyford has announced a dedicated Māori Housing Unit will be established to focus on housing for Māori.

Twyford also announced at the National Māori Housing Conference that the unit will be headed by newly appointed Associate Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Māori Housing), Nanaia Mahuta.

Twyford says the Māori home ownership rate is only 43% compared to 63% for the general population. Māori also make up 36% of public housing tenants.

"Māori are five times more likely than Pākehā to be homeless," he says, "We are committed to making sure our policies deliver for Māori, through Kiwibuild, building more public housing and ending homelessness."

The government is working with Māori organisations, including partnering to provide Housing First services for the chronically homeless.

"As Treaty settlements are completed, iwi are increasingly looking to invest their land and capital in developments that will supply much-needed housing."

The Land for Housing programme currently has, or is working on, 11 agreements in partnership with iwi for potentially 2,260 KiwiBuild units.

“We also know that 13 percent of those households who have enough income to service a mortgage on a KiwiBuild home are Māori households, which roughly reflects the Māori share of the general population. Whānau are well positioned to take advantage of the opportunities that KiwiBuild offers."

Tywford says he is looking to broaden the pool of first home buyers to include more Māori households through shared-equity programmes.