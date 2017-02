A new generation of kaihoe rangatahi are taking up their paddles and keeping the tradition alive for future generations.

"I got told from one of my koros that waka is one of the most important kaupapa. If it wasn't for waka we wouldn't be here in New Zealand," says Mahina Busby, "And if we can keep that going- well, this is as old as our tūpuna."



Our online team caught up with the next generation of kaihoe rangatahi at Waitangi before Waitangi Day.